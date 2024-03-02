Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down to $13.37

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $11.76. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 85,596 shares changing hands.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

