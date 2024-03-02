Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $703.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.70 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DDL opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,460,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.