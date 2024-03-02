Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $75.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.