Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.38

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 25027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

