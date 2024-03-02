Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

DIHP opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

