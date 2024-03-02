Dillard’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $31.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $411.54 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $447.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

