Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $31.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $411.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.74. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $447.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

