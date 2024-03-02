Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $31.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $411.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.33 and a 200 day moving average of $356.74. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $447.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $14,508,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DDS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.