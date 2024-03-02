DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Cap of $265.05 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $265.05 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.54 or 0.00707320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00146458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00054139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00230430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00168400 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,860,587,271 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

