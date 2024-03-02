DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.34

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.34 and last traded at $177.46, with a volume of 154399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.