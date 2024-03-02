Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

DHIL opened at $151.80 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $437.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

