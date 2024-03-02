Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance
DHIL opened at $151.80 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $437.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diamond Hill Investment Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.