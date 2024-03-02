Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.20.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

