Develop North (DVNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Develop North (LON:DVNOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Develop North Stock Performance

DVNO stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market cap of £21.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 0.17. Develop North has a 12-month low of GBX 71.50 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.87.

Develop North Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

Read More

Dividend History for Develop North (LON:DVNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Develop North Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Develop North and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.