Develop North (DVNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Develop North Stock Performance
DVNO stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market cap of £21.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 0.17. Develop North has a 12-month low of GBX 71.50 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.87.
Develop North Company Profile
