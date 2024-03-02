Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.93) to GBX 1,820 ($23.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,696.67 ($21.52).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,661.80 ($21.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,585.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,491.56. The stock has a market cap of £67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,384.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,699.20 ($21.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.03), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,939,816.54). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,791.22). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.03), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,939,816.54). Insiders acquired 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

