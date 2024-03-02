Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Denison Mines Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.