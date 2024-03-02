Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $62,331.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,543.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after buying an additional 236,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

