Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

DAL opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

