Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $131.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

