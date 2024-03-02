Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at TD Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

