Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.19.

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

