Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.95 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.97 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

