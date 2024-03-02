Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $367.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

