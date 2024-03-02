Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $352.75 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Decred has a total market cap of $352.75 million and $4.73 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $22.20 or 0.00035784 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00147158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019438 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,892,225 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

