Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $854.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $902.56 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $911.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $777.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

