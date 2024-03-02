Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DAWN stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -1.56.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.