Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 18,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 462,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

