Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,987 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $97,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $257.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

