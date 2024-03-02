DA Davidson Raises Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $64.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.0 %

GVA stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Granite Construction has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

