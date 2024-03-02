Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,244,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

