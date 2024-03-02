CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.
CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.
In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
