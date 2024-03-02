CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

