CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAY. Lifesci Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.23 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.