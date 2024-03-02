Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,602 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $273.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.