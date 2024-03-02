Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CCRN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 343,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.