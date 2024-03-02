Critical Contrast: Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Verify Smart and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.77% 6.68% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Verify Smart and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 273.06%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Verify Smart.

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verify Smart and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.42 $3.10 million $0.01 48.30

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Risk & Volatility

Verify Smart has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Verify Smart on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

