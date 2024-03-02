Critical Contrast: Nextracker (NXT) vs. Its Peers

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nextracker to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion $1.14 million 30.70 Nextracker Competitors $5.91 billion $467.23 million 19.75

Nextracker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker. Nextracker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11% Nextracker Competitors -227.56% -22.56% -14.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextracker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 22 0 2.92 Nextracker Competitors 76 625 712 22 2.47

Nextracker presently has a consensus target price of $53.52, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Nextracker’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

