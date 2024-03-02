Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.