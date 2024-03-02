CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CRH Stock Up 0.4 %
CRH opened at GBX 6,600 ($83.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,684.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,034.03. The company has a market cap of £45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 655 ($8.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,718 ($85.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34.
CRH Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.