CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRH opened at GBX 6,600 ($83.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,684.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,034.03. The company has a market cap of £45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 655 ($8.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,718 ($85.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

