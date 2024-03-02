Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 19.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,764,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 457,242 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

