Corton Capital Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

