Corton Capital Inc. Takes $199,000 Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRRK opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

