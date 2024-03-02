Corton Capital Inc. Sells 7,104 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

