Corton Capital Inc. Sells 3,345 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ScanSource by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $43.94 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ScanSource Profile



ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.



