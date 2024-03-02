Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

