Corton Capital Inc. Sells 11,328 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

