Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

