Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

PDCO stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.