Corton Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

