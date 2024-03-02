Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,375 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,764,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 457,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

