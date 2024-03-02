Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,606 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $750.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

