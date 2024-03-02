Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,483 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 219.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

